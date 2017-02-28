CA's 'BBB+' IDR and Stable Outlook Unaffected by Acquisition of Veracode

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 07 (Fitch) According to Fitch Ratings, CA Inc.'s (CA) ratings, including the 'BBB+' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), are unaffected by the acquisition of leading applications security testing software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, Veracode, for approximately $614 million in cash. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of current ratings follows at the end of this release. The acquisition of Veracode will str