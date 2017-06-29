BRIEF-Walgreens Boots CEO- "View this deal as being more attractive than the transaction it replaces"
* This quarter we've begun to implement a program in certain stores to simplify our offering and improve retail operational performance
June 29 Goldcorp Inc:
* Goldcorp announces sale of its 21% minority interest in the San Nicolas copper-zinc project
* Goldcorp Inc- deal for for cash consideration of us$50 million
* Goldcorp Inc- entered into binding agreement with Teck Resources Limited for sale of its 21% minority interest in San Nicolas copper-zinc project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* This quarter we've begun to implement a program in certain stores to simplify our offering and improve retail operational performance
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct