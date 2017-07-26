FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Goldcorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.16
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Senate rejects ACA repeal again, eyes 'skinny' bill
Senate rejects ACA repeal again, eyes 'skinny' bill
Senate rejects ACA repeal again, eyes 'skinny' bill
Senate rejects ACA repeal again, eyes 'skinny' bill
Senate rejects ACA repeal again, eyes 'skinny' bill
Senate rejects ACA repeal again, eyes 'skinny' bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 9:24 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Goldcorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.16

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc

* Goldcorp reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Goldcorp Inc - ‍Program to implement $250 million of sustainable annual efficiencies by middle of 2018 on track​

* Goldcorp Inc - ‍2017 guidance reconfirmed for gold production of 2.5 million ounces (+/- 5%)​

* Goldcorp Inc - 2017 AISC guidance has been improved to $825 per ounce (+/- 5%) from $850 per ounce

* Goldcorp - Qtrly gold production of 635,000 ounces at AISC of $800 per ounce, compared to 613,000 ounces at AISC of $1,067 for Q2 of 2016

* Goldcorp Inc says Russell Ball, executive vice-president chief financial officer and corporate development, will be leaving organization

* Goldcorp Inc - ‍jason Attew will assume role of EVP, chief financial officer in coming months​

* Goldcorp - Targeting a further 20% increase in gold reserves over next five years while increasing production by 20% and drive down our all-in sustaining costs by 20%

* Goldcorp Inc - Over last 18 months, $500 million of proceeds from non-core asset sales has been reinvested in two new projects

* Goldcorp Inc - Qtrly revenue $822 million versus $753 million

* Q2 revenue view $878.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.