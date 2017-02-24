BRIEF-New Huadu Supercenter returns to profit of 56.6 mln yuan in 2016
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit of 56.6 million yuan ($8.24 million) versus net loss of 373.9 million yuan year ago
Feb 24 Golden Agri-resources Ltd
* Projected 2017 capex US$75 million in upstream operation
* "Evaluating strategic alternatives and business model adjustment for China oilseed business"
* GAR remains confident in robust demand growth for palm oil in long term
* "Expect CPO price to remain supported by global demand growth" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO says sees Malaysian and Indonesian palm production to revive to 54.8 million tonnes in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan)