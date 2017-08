May 15 (Reuters) - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd

* Golden Agri-Resources exec says CPO prices sustainable at current levels as global stocks remain low

* Golden Agri-Resources exec sees palm production accelerating in H2 2017

* Golden Agri-Resources sees total 2017 capex budget at $150 million, versus $180 million year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Himani Sarkar)