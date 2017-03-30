FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Golden Eagle Retail Group posts FY profit attributable to owners of co was rmb408.4 mln
March 30, 2017 / 5:39 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Golden Eagle Retail Group posts FY profit attributable to owners of co was rmb408.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd

* FY total gross sales proceeds ("gsp") remains stable and amounted to rmb16,399.3 million

* FY revenue amounted to rmb4,694.3 million, increased by 14.7%

* Proposed final cash dividend of rmb0.0216 per share and a special cash dividend of rmb0.0772 per share

* FY profit attributable to owners of company was rmb408.4 million

* FY same store sales growth declined by 4.1%

* "Management remains optimistic about china's retail market development in future" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

