BRIEF-Golden Eagle Retail Group posts FY profit attributable to owners of co was rmb408.4 mln

March 30 (Reuters) - Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd

* FY total gross sales proceeds ("gsp") remains stable and amounted to rmb16,399.3 million

* FY revenue amounted to rmb4,694.3 million, increased by 14.7%

* Proposed final cash dividend of rmb0.0216 per share and a special cash dividend of rmb0.0772 per share

* FY profit attributable to owners of company was rmb408.4 million

* FY same store sales growth declined by 4.1%

* "Management remains optimistic about china's retail market development in future"