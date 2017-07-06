BRIEF-L Brands reports 9 pct fall in June same-store sales
* L Brands Inc - net sales of $4.424 billion for 22 weeks ended July 1, decrease of 6 percent compared to net sales of $4.727 billion for 22 weeks ended July 2, 2016
July 6 Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd
* Refers to announcement of China Shanshui Cement Group dated 2 June 2017
* Believes petition by Asia Cement Corp against Tianrui International will not have effect on business or operations of group Source text (bit.ly/2tPkrWO) Further company coverage:
* Says brokerage unit's June net profit at 264.6 million yuan ($38.90 million)