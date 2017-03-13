FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Golden Entertainment posts Q4 earnings per share $0.44
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Golden Entertainment posts Q4 earnings per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Golden Entertainment Inc

* Golden Entertainment's fourth quarter net revenue rises 21.9 pct to a record $105.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 revenue $105.4 million

* Golden Entertainment - expects to fund planned 2017 capital expenditures of about $26 million as well as scheduled debt amortization of $12 million from operating cash flow

* Golden Entertainment - continues to actively review strategic opportunities could accelerate growth profile while meaningfully increasing co's financial scale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

