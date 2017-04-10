BRIEF-Golden Growers Cooperative, Cargill,American Crystal Sugar Co enters into consent agreement

April 10 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc:

* Golden Growers Cooperative - co, Cargill,American Crystal Sugar Co entered into consent agreement dated as of April 4, to be effective on Jan 1, 2018

* Golden Growers Cooperative - agreement relating to lease of progold's wet-milling facility to Cargill, co's interest in Progold Ltd Liability Co

* Golden Growers Cooperative -Progold,Cargill entered into second amended facility lease and Cargill,American Crystal entered into option agreement as of April 4

* Golden Growers Cooperative -under consent agreement, co approves, consents to transfer of 50pct interest in progold from American Crystal to Cargill in event cargill exercises its option