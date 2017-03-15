BRIEF-Golden Ocean completes $60 mln share issue at NOK 60

March 15 (Reuters) - Dry bulk firm Golden Ocean Group Ltd :

* USD 60 million equity offering successfully completed

* Golden Ocean Group ltd. is pleased to announce that offering of new shares announced on march 14, 2017, has been successfully completed at nok 60 per new share (equalling usd 6.97 vs closing price on March 14 at NOK 61.50

* Golden Ocean Group ltd says raising gross proceeds of nok 516.5 million (approximately usd 60 million) through issuance of 8,607,800 new shares

* Golden Ocean Group Ltd says upon completion of offering, Hemen Holding ltd., (John Fredriksen), company's largest shareholder will own an aggregate of 46,487,224 shares in company, equalling approximately 40.6 per cent

* Golden Ocean Group Ltd says further, upon completion of vessel purchase transactions of 16 vessels announced on march 14, 2017, Hemen will own an aggregate of 49,787,224 shares, equalling approximately 37.6 per cent

* Following issuance of the consideration shares to Quintana and Hemen under the vessel purchase agreements announced on March 14, 2017, the Company will have 132,372,992 issued common shares each having a par value of USD 0.05

* DNB Markets Inc. and ABN AMRO Securities (USA) LLC (the "Managers") were placement agents in connection with the Offering