FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Golden Ocean: Delivery of dry bulk vessel
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Golden Ocean: Delivery of dry bulk vessel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Golden Ocean Group Ltd

* Has taken delivery of additional one vessel, Q Anastasia (to be renamed Golden Anastasia)

* Golden Ocean has issued 550,000 consideration shares to Quintana Shipping Ltd. and associated companies in exchange for the vessel

* Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated March 14, 2017 where Golden Ocean Group Limited announced that it has entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction where the Company will issue in aggregate 17.8 million consideration shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.