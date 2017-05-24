FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Golden Ocean Q1 net loss in line with forecasts, sees volatility
May 24, 2017 / 6:50 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Q1 net loss in line with forecasts, sees volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Dry bulk firm Golden Ocean Group Ltd

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Golden ocean q1 net result $-17.9 million (Reuters poll $-19 million)

* Golden ocean q1 operating result $-5.4 million (Reuters poll $-8 million)

* Golden ocean group ltd: expects to see continued volatility over the course of the year

* Golden ocean group ltd: the current order book is at acceptable levels and new regulations should over time also keep scrapping activity up

* Golden ocean group ltd: however, new ordering of vessels is a threat to a broader recovery in the dry bulk market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

