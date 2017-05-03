Superlong JGBs edge slightly higher
TOKYO, May 15 Superlong Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Monday, taking their cue from firmer U.S. Treasury prices and softer equities, though market activity was thin overall.
May 3 Golden Ocean Group Ltd
* Delivery of dry bulk vessel
* Has entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction
* Golden Ocean has issued 1.7 mln consideration shares to Quintana Shipping ltd and associated companies in exchange for vessel
* Company will issue in aggregate 17.8 mln consideration shares in deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Toshiba Corp Chief Executive Officer Satoshi Tsunakawa:
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April