BRIEF-Cherokee Global enters license agreements for its Hi-Tec, 50 Peaks brands
* Cherokee Global Brands announces multi-category license agreements to expand its hi-tec and 50 peaks brands throughout North America
July 10 Golden Predator Mining Corp
* Golden Predator Mining - confident implemented changes to protocol to result in reduced timeline in terms of receiving, reporting assays from drilling
* Golden Predator Mining Corp - will experience a "significant cost reduction" associated with implemented changes to its protocol
* ESL Partners, L.P. and Edward S. Lampert announce material change to previous early warning report