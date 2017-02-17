GM shares could climb 35 pct if it sells Opel- Barron's
Feb 19 General Motors Co shares could climb by as much as 35 percent if it succeeds in selling its European Opel brand and focuses on its healthier markets, Barron's said on Sunday.
Feb 17 Golden Shield Holdings Industrial Ltd
* On 16 Dec co and liquidators entered into a conditional subscription agreement
* Deal with subscriber and subscriber's guarantor, each being an independent third party not connected with company and its connected persons
* Deal in relation to subscription of new shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Feb 20 South Korea plans to set up a plant to manufacture a locally developed foot-and-mouth vaccine by 2020 as part of efforts to combat outbreaks of the viral animal disease, the country's agriculture ministry said on Monday.
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 100 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016