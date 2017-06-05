FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
BRIEF-Golden Shield Holdings Industrial Company announces proposed capital reorganisation
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 5, 2017 / 3:24 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Golden Shield Holdings Industrial Company announces proposed capital reorganisation

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Golden Shield Holdings Industrial Ltd

* Company, well goal limited and liquidators entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Company to acquire entire issued shares of glorious raise limited at a consideration of rmb30 million

* Proposes to raise hk$50.62 million by a open offer involving allotment and issue of 90.4 million offer shares

* Company proposes to dispose jade goal holdings limited

* Jade Goal will be transferred to spv to be established and controlled by scheme administrators

* Stock exchange agreed to allow co to submit new listing application relating to target group on or before 5 June

* Upon resumption, Yang Leyong and Olivier Saint-Cricq will be appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

