May 3 Golden Star Resources Ltd
* Golden Star reports first quarter 2017 results
* Golden Star Resources Ltd - 9% increase in gold production
to 57,795 ounces in q1 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2016
* On track to achieve its full year 2017 guidance in terms
of gold production, cash operating cost per ounce
* Qtrly income per share attributable to golden star
shareholders $0.00
* Qtrly adjusted income per share attributable to golden
star shareholders - basic $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees for 2017 capital expenditures of $63 million, which
includes enhanced exploration budget
* Gold production in q2 of 2017 is expected to be in line
with production results for q1 of 2017
* Q1 revenue $68.5 million versus $61.1 million
