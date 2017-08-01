BRIEF-Golden Star Resources qtrly earnings per share $0.04

1 Min Read
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources Ltd
* Golden Star reports second quarter 2017 results
* Golden Star Resources Ltd - 51% increase in gold production to 64,176 ounces in Q2 of 2017 compared to Q2 of 2016
* Golden Star Resources Ltd - consolidated full year 2017 gold production guidance maintained at 255,000-280,000 ounces
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04
* Golden Star Resources Ltd - Star is on track to achieve its consolidated full year 2017 guidance for gold production of 255,000-280,000 ounces
* Golden Star Resources Ltd - expects gold production to be weighted towards second half of 2017
* Golden Star Resources Ltd - consolidated 2017 CAPEX guidance has been revised to $69.3 million.
* Golden Star Resources Ltd qtrly revenue $38.9 million versus $23.3 million