FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
BRIEF-Golden Star Resources qtrly earnings per share $0.04
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump extols corporate profits while seeking corporate tax cut
Politics
Trump extols corporate profits while seeking corporate tax cut
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
Reuters Investigates
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
World
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 9:10 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Golden Star Resources qtrly earnings per share $0.04

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources Ltd

* Golden Star reports second quarter 2017 results

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - 51% increase in gold production to 64,176 ounces in Q2 of 2017 compared to Q2 of 2016

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - consolidated full year 2017 gold production guidance maintained at 255,000-280,000 ounces

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - Star is on track to achieve its consolidated full year 2017 guidance for gold production of 255,000-280,000 ounces

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - expects gold production to be weighted towards second half of 2017

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - consolidated 2017 CAPEX guidance has been revised to $69.3 million.

* Golden Star Resources Ltd qtrly revenue $38.9 million versus $23.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.