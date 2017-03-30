FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Golden Star Resources unit signs commitment letter for $25 mln secured loan facility with Ecobank Ghana
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Golden Star Resources unit signs commitment letter for $25 mln secured loan facility with Ecobank Ghana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources Ltd:

* Co's unit has signed a commitment letter for a $25 million secured loan facility with Ecobank Ghana Limited

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - Golden Star enters into financing facility

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - anticipates that any drawdowns from facility would be used for general working capital purposes

* Golden Star Resources- interest on amounts drawn under facility would be payable monthly at three month LIBOR plus a spread of 8.0% payable in arrears Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.