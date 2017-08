March 22 (Reuters) - Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co Ltd :

* Company, as borrower, entered into a facility agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation limited as lender

* Loan facility in amount of USD33 million

* Loan facility is for a term of 12 months commencing from first date of relevant drawdown

* Loan facility will be used for refinancing outstanding loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: