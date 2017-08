March 31 (Reuters) - Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co Ltd :

* Voluntary Announcement Acquisition Of Land

* Deal for a total consideration of rmb393.5 million

* Wuxi golden wheel real estate succeeded in a public auction to acquire land-use-right of a land parcel

