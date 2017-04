April 12 Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co Ltd

* Entered into agreement with initial purchasers on 11 april 2017 in relation to further issue of us$200 million 8.25% senior notes due 2019

* Intends to use net proceeds to refinance existing indebtedness, fund new property projects and for general corporate purposes.

* Estimated net proceeds from notes issue, after deduction of underwriting discounts and other estimated expenses, will amount to about us$207.8 million