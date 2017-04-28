April 28 Goldenmax International Technology Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 200 percent to 250 percent, or to be 259.1 million yuan to 302.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (86.4 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of main business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iC6gSB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)