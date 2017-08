May 5 (Reuters) - Goldfield Corp:

* Goldfield announces first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue fell 14.1 percent to $30.7 million

* Says as of march 31, 2017, company's 12-month electrical construction backlog grew $11.8 million to $79.5 million

* Total backlog was $152.3 million as of march 31, 2017, compared to $160.7 million as of march 31, 2016