March 15 (Reuters) - Goldfield Corp

* Goldfield achieves record revenue and earnings in 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 revenue rose 7.6 percent to $31.8 million

* Goldfield corp says total backlog was $190.0 million as of december 31, 2016, compared to $202.9 million as of year-end 2015