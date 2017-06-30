BRIEF-Tomizone requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending announcement relating to a material equity capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Goldin Financial Holdings Ltd:
* Gold Podium, and Pan, as purchaser, entered into Tianjin sale and purchase agreement
* Gold Podium has agreed to sell sale share and sale loan at aggregate consideration of approximately HK$734.2 million
* Group expects to recognise a gain from disposal of approximately HK$759,000 in accounts for year ending 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Requests trading halt pending announcement relating to a material equity capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Constellation Brands reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results