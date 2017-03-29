BRIEF-Goldin Properties announces proposed privatisation by Optima Capital

March 29 (Reuters) - Goldin Properties Holdings Ltd

* references are made to initial announcement and joint announcement issued by offeror and company dated 27 March 2017.

* Optima Capital, on behalf of offeror, will make a voluntary conditional cash offer to acquire all offer shares

* deal for each offer share hk$9.0 in cash

* "depending on exercise price of each relevant option, option offer price ranges from hk$2.4991 to hk$6.31 per option."

* application been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares with effect from 1 : 00 p.m. On Wednesday, 29 March

* on assumption that no option is exercised before close of offers and offers are accepted in full, value of share offer is approximately hk$11,443.5 million

* offeror intends to finance cash required for offers from two committed loan facilities from independent financial institutions

* "offeror considers that privatisation of company will facilitate business integration between offeror and company"

* In aggregate, offers are valued at approximately hk$11,736.5 million

* offeror is Silver Starlight Limited