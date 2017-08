Aug 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs BDC Inc:

* Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 financial results and announces quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share

* Says ‍net investment income for quarter ended june 30, 2017 was $0.64 per share​

* Goldman Sachs BDC - ‍net asset value per share for quarter ended june 30, 2017 was stable at $18.23, versus $18.26 for quarter ended march 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: