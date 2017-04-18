FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs reports Q1 earnings per common share of $5.15
April 18, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs reports Q1 earnings per common share of $5.15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* Goldman Sachs reports first quarter earnings per common share of $5.15 and increases the quarterly dividend to $0.75 per common share

* Says Q1 annualized roe was 11.4 percent versus 6.4 percent

* CET1 ratio (Basel III advanced) was 12.9 percent as of March 31 versus. 13.1 percent as of December 31

* Quarterly net revenue $8.03 billion versus $6.34 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $5.31, revenue view $8.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Book value per common share increased by 1.4% during the quarter to $184.98

* Q1 net revenues in fixed income, currency and commodities client execution were $1.69 billion, essentially unchanged

* Net revenues in investment banking were $1.70 billion for the first quarter of 2017, 16 percent higher than the first quarter of 2016

* Says operating expenses were $5.49 billion for the first quarter of 2017, 15 percent higher than the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 net revenues in equities were $1.67 billion for the first quarter of 2017, 6 percent lower than the first quarter of 2016

* Says non-compensation expenses were $2.20 billion for the first quarter of 2017, 5 percent higher than the first quarter of 2016

* Goldman Sachs' Blankfein says "operating environment was mixed, with client activity challenged in certain market-making businesses" in the quarter

* Says during Q1, fixed income, currency and commodities client execution operated in an environment characterized by political uncertainty

* On April 17, board authorized repurchase of additional 50.0 million shares of stock pursuant to firm's existing share repurchase program Source text: bit.ly/2nYCRmE Further company coverage:

