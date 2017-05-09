BRIEF-Goldman Sachs reports tender offer for up to $750 mln of outstanding subordinated notes

May 9 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* Goldman Sachs announces tender offer for up to $750 million combined aggregate principal amount of outstanding subordinated notes

* Goldman Sachs - commencement of a tender offer to purchase for cash up to $750 million amount of its outstanding 6.450 pct subordinated notes due 2036

* Goldman Sachs - commencement of a tender offer to also purchase its outstanding 5.950 pct subordinated notes due 2027 and 6.75 pct subordinated notes due 2037