3 months ago
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs reports tender offer for up to $750 mln of outstanding subordinated notes
May 9, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs reports tender offer for up to $750 mln of outstanding subordinated notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* Goldman Sachs announces tender offer for up to $750 million combined aggregate principal amount of outstanding subordinated notes

* Goldman Sachs - commencement of a tender offer to purchase for cash up to $750 million amount of its outstanding 6.450 pct subordinated notes due 2036

* Goldman Sachs - commencement of a tender offer to also purchase its outstanding 5.950 pct subordinated notes due 2027 and 6.75 pct subordinated notes due 2037 Source text - bit.ly/2qmbSSB Further company coverage:

