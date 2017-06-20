June 20 Goldmoney Inc
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network
and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one
unified account
* Goldmoney Inc - Effective today, all new goldmoney
accounts will be opened as Goldmoney Holdings
* Goldmoney Inc - Clients with existing Goldmoney Wealth
Holdings will instantly experience new branding and features
available to them in their dashboard
* Goldmoney - Network users who opened account prior to June
20, 2017 will continue to have access to their accounts
* Goldmoney - Network users who opened account prior to June
20, 2017 are encouraged to apply for new Goldmoney Holding
