6 months ago
BRIEF-Goldstar Minerals says amendment to Lake George Property agreement
March 1, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Goldstar Minerals says amendment to Lake George Property agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Goldstar Minerals Inc

* Goldstar Minerals Inc - amended mineral option and sale agreement with Charles Morrissy on its Lake George property in New Brunswick, Canada

* Goldstar Minerals Inc - under this amendment, Goldstar will issue 1.5 million shares to morrissy on or before March 14

* Goldstar Minerals - to exercise option to obtain 90% interest in Lake George property, co will pay Morrissy $100,000 on or before feb 14 in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

