July 10 Goldwin Inc

* Says it plans to acquire 160,288 shares of Woolrich International Limited, which is engaged in shareholding and business management of Woolrich group, from WP Lavori in Corso srl on July 31

* Says acquisition price is $ 36 million (about 4.1 billion yen)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XYrg54

