July 7 Golub Capital Bdc Inc
* Golub Capital Bdc Inc says originated $241.9 million in
new middle-market investment commitments during three months
ended June 30, 2017
* Golub Capital Bdc - about 88 pct of new middle-market
investment commitments were one stop loans, 11 pct were senior
secured loans and about 1 pct were equity securities
* Golub Capital Bdc Inc says of new middle-market investment
commitments, $235.0 million funded at close
* Golub Capital Bdc - total investments at fair value are
estimated to have increased by about 3.9 pct, or $67.4 million,
during three months ended June 30, 2017
Source text: (bit.ly/2uxXzsX)
