FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances issues profit warning
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 22, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances issues profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd

* Profit for year ended 31 Dec 2016 is expected to decline as compared with corresponding period last year

* Group's profit in second half of 2016 is expected to be significantly higher as compared with first half

* Net profit ratio is also expected to increase in second half as compared with first half

* For year ended 31 december 2016 profit attributable is expected to decrease by 65% to 75%

* For year ended 31 dec 2016 sales revenue of group is expected to grow by more than 18% as compared with corresponding period last year

* "It is expected that group's results will improve upon completion of strategic transformation" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.