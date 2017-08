March 31 (Reuters) - Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd -

* Company has on 31 march 2017 bought back on-market 31 million shares

* Highest purchase price per share was hk$1.05 and lowest purchase price per share was hk$1.04

* Aggregate of hk$32.4 million was utilized by company for share buy back.