March 6 (Reuters) - GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings :

* US$400 mln 5.0 pct, Bonds Due 2020

* Estimated net proceeds of bonds issue, after deduction of expenses, will amount to approximately us$393.0 mln

* Company and Barclays entered into subscription agreement in connection with issue of us$400 mln 5.0 pct bonds due 2020