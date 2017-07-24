BRIEF-Good Com Asset to take out 1.27 bln yen loan

1 Min Read
July 24 (Reuters) - Good Com Asset Co Ltd
* Says it will take out 429 million yen loan from HIGASHI-NIPPON BANK,LTD, with a term of 12 months, on July 31
* Says it will take out 429 million yen loan from YACHIYO BANK, Ltd., with a term of 18 months, on July 31
* Says it will take out 410 million yen loan from Shinginko Tokyo, with a term of 18 months, on July 31
* The loan will be used to acquire property
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/tASy7a
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)