FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Good Com Asset to take out 1.27 bln yen loan
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. Cuba tour operators gird for Trump travel crackdown
Business
U.S. Cuba tour operators gird for Trump travel crackdown
Defying pressure, Maduro says vote to go ahead
Venezuela
Defying pressure, Maduro says vote to go ahead
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2017 / 6:33 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Good Com Asset to take out 1.27 bln yen loan

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Good Com Asset Co Ltd

* Says it will take out 429 million yen loan from HIGASHI-NIPPON BANK,LTD, with a term of 12 months, on July 31

* Says it will take out 429 million yen loan from YACHIYO BANK, Ltd., with a term of 18 months, on July 31

* Says it will take out 410 million yen loan from Shinginko Tokyo, with a term of 18 months, on July 31

* The loan will be used to acquire property

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/tASy7a

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.