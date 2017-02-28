BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital files for mixed shelf of up to $400 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lADCkt) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Goodfellow Inc:
* Goodfellow reports its results for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $1.31
* Goodfellow Inc says consolidated sales for three months ended 30 November 2016 were $130.7 million compared to $135.2 million last year
* Goodfellow Inc says in addition, a significant staff reduction has been initiated at all levels
* Goodfellow Inc - "all non-essential expenses are under immediate review" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lADCkt) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and 11 other Democrats said on Tuesday it was "critical" that the Trump administration leave in place new vehicle fuel efficiency rules, saying the higher standards were achievable.
* Beginning a test of new advanced measurement tools focused on reach and attribution