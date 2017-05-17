BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax

May 18 (Reuters) - Goodman Property Trust:
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
* FY profit before tax NZ$220.5 million compared to NZ$247.9 million previously
* Reports 15.9% increase in FY cash earnings to 7.08 cents per unit and full year cash distributions of 6.65 cents per unit
* Operating earnings for 2018 financial year are forecast to be 9.0 cents per unit before tax
* "Cash distributions will be maintained at 6.65 cents per unit"