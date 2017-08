April 11 (Reuters) - Goodway Integrated Industries Bhd :

* CO and the vendor had today, entered into an agreement to mutually terminate the SSA for the proposed acquisition

* Termination due to prolonged timing for fulfilment of conditions precedent

* The termination of the proposals is not expected to have any material financial impact on GIIB’s earnings per share Source :(bit.ly/2omziVL) Further company coverage: