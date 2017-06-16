BRIEF-Recomm to set up Vietnam-based subsidiary to develop LED lighting business in ASEAN region
* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary, Vietnam Recomm CO.,LTD on July 1, to develop LED lighting business in ASEAN region
June 16 Goodway Integrated Industries Bhd
* Clarifies on article published by edge financial daily
* clarifies co did not announce in april regarding "establishing an investigation committee to probe alleged irregularities"
* audit report for fy2016 stated management had not performed impairment test on carrying amount of plant & equipment of rm34 million, inventories of rm11.4 million
* Goodway integrated industries -management engaged independent professional firm to carry out impairment test only &this is expected to complete by end of aug Source text:(bit.ly/2sGFbjH) Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, June 21 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI): KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: Change y/y pct Vehicles May +0.6 66,422 Apr +15.1 63,267 Mar +16.7 84,801 Feb +19.9 68,435 Jan +10.5 57,254 Dec -14.4 86,858