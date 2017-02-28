UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Feb 28 Goodway Integrated Industries Bhd
* Qtrly revenue 40.3 million rgt
* Qtrly loss attributable 38.8 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 37.2 million rgt; year ago qtrly loss attributable 5 million rgt Source text: (bit.ly/2ljSGhv) Further company coverage:
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TORONTO, March 10 A class-action lawsuit seeking the return of deposits has been launched against the developer of a downtown Toronto hotel bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, the lawyer who won an earlier test case for disgruntled investors said on Friday.