4 months ago
April 14, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Goodyear to redeem $700 mln in senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co:

* Goodyear will redeem $700 million in senior notes

* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017

* Redemption price will be 103.50 percent of principal amount of notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to May 15, 2017

* To use proceeds from $700 million offering of 4.875% senior notes due 2027, with current cash and cash equivalents, to fund redemption

* Transactions will result in annual interest expense savings of approximately $15 million beginning in 2018

* Continues to expect interest expense to range between $340 million and $365 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

