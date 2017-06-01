FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Google says it has joined the Coalition for Better Ads‍​ - blog
June 1, 2017 / 10:29 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Google says it has joined the Coalition for Better Ads‍​ - blog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc

* Google says it has joined the coalition for better ads‍​ - blog

* Google - plan to have chrome stop showing ads on websites that are not compliant with the "better ads standards" starting in early 2018

* Google - with funding choices, now in beta, publishers can show customized message to visitors using ad blocker

* Google-With funding choices, publishers can invite visitors to enable ads, or pay for pass that removes all ads on site through new google contributor Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qLPwWl) Further company coverage:

