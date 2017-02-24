RPT-Japan Jan industrial output falls 0.8 pct mth/mth -govt
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.8 percent in January, posting the first decline in six months, government data showed on Tuesday.
* Orange, Deutsche Telekom, and Globe to launch RCS messaging powered by Jibe RCS cloud from Google- blog
* Google - working with mobile device manufacturers to make android messages the default messaging app for android devices
* Vodafone group RCS service is supporting android messages and already launched across 10 markets for Vodafone subscribers globally - blog
* Orange, Deutsche Telekom, and Globe to will be preloading android messages as the standard native messaging app for their subscribers- blog Source text : bit.ly/2lyISn9 Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire investor Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has left the hedge fund firm Icahn Enterprises, according to an internal memo.