FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-GoPro says affirms Q1 2017 revenue at high end of guidance range
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-GoPro says affirms Q1 2017 revenue at high end of guidance range

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - GoPro Inc

* Gopro affirms q1 2017 revenue at the high end of the guidance range and targets full-year non-gaap profitability for 2017

* Gopro inc says cuts 2017 operating expenses by more than $200 million year over year

* Gopro inc- also announced a restructuring that reduces full-year gaap operating expenses to below $585 million

* Gopro inc says restructuring that reduces full-year gaap operating expenses to below $585 million and non-gaap operating expenses to below $495 million

* Gopro inc- will incur total aggregate charges of up to $10 million for restructuring

* Gopro - reduction in operating expenses is achieved with cuts to program costs, headcount, open positions, totaling elimination of about 270 positions

* Gopro inc- expects to recognize restructuring charges in q1 of 2017

* Gopro inc- "expect to be ebitda positive for full-year 2017"

* Gopro inc says expect to deliver revenue in upper end of guidance range of between $190 million and $210 million in first quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.