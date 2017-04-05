April 5 GoPro Inc -
* GoPro to offer $150 million of convertible senior notes
due 2022
* Notes will mature on April 15, 2022
* Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of GoPro, and
interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears
* Expects to use a portion of net proceeds of offering of
notes to pay aggregate prepayment of prepaid forward
* Expects to enter privately negotiated prepaid forward
stock purchase transaction with an affiliate of an initial
purchaser in note offering
* As per prepaid forward agreement, GoPro will purchase
shares of class a common stock, for settlement on or around
April 15, 2022
