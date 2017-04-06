FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gore Spain Holdings sells 12 companies for 243.4 mln euros
April 6, 2017 / 4:35 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Gore Spain Holdings sells 12 companies for 243.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Gore Spain Holdings Socimi I SA :

* Says formalizes sale of 12 companies from the logistics warehouses section of its assets portfolio for 243.4 million euros ($259.3 million)

* Says price represents a premium of 25 pct over the assets valuation, carried out on June 30, 2016

* Says after this sale, its portfolio will be comprised of 6 companies and corresponding assets, with an approximate valuation of 103 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9389 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

