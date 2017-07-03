BRIEF-Gosuncn Technology Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 7
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.291372 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 6
July 3 Gosuncn Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tCl5a8
